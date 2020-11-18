Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $116.71 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277,374 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Marvell Technology Group worth $116,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,002 shares of company stock worth $2,889,938 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

