Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $118.44 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $118,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.95, for a total value of $209,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $209,833.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,782. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.97 and its 200 day moving average is $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

