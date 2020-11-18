Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $122.20 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,693 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $122,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centene by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Centene by 31.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 659,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,920,000 after purchasing an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.