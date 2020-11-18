Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $122.49 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,072,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $122,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $60,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.9% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 8,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.