Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $122.74 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Monster Beverage worth $122,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,876.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,041,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,176,000 after buying an additional 988,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 847,496 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,808,000 after buying an additional 601,134 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 631.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 656,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 566,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.97. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

