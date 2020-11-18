Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $94.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,022,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Vistra worth $94,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $26.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

