Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $104,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mercury Systems by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 247.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 141.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $74,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,958 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,739 shares of company stock worth $737,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

