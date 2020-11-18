Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $110,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,997,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,426,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

