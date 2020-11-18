Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 25,367 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $100,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after buying an additional 487,389 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,796,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 131.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.12%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.