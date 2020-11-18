Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $94,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $159.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.61.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

