Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,994 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of IDEX worth $109,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 131.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 740 shares in the company, valued at $133,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,209 shares of company stock worth $53,719,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $197.19 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $197.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

