Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,643,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $111,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 78.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 34,729 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 468.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. Sidoti upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

EME opened at $85.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $90.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

