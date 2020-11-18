Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,717 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Pool worth $100,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pool by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Pool by 28.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.15, for a total value of $427,544.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,349,455.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total value of $347,526.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,462.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,571 shares of company stock worth $23,178,202. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool stock opened at $329.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $391.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

