Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 122,893 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fiserv worth $118,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,064,300 shares of company stock worth $496,567,183 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.26.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

