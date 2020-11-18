Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,569 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $195,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,600.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,505.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.