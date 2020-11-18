Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 173,764 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,764 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of First American Financial worth $95,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 252.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 98.0% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

