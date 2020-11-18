Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 181,031 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,782,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,031 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $121,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after buying an additional 46,916 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.0% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 78,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $1,046,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

