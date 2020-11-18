Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 313,269 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 313,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $115,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.43.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,085 shares of company stock worth $127,248,712. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $423.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.