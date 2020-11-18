Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 60,312 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,312 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Ball worth $112,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,064 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6,990.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after acquiring an additional 508,923 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after purchasing an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ball by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ball by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 525,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after buying an additional 354,342 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

NYSE:BLL opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,096,319.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,287 shares of company stock worth $5,699,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

