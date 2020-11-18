Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 70,963 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,963 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $107,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,485,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,916,000 after buying an additional 4,717,009 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

