Vidulum (VDL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,107.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $198,007.40 and approximately $27,107.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001410 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001301 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.