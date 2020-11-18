Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA cut Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Vipshop stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Vipshop by 1,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vipshop by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 4,275,639 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,335,000 after buying an additional 2,697,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Vipshop by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,132,000 after buying an additional 2,315,202 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

