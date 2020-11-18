Viridian Ria LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,600.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,505.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.