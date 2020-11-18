Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $188.78

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.78 and last traded at $184.47, with a volume of 595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.78.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $167.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.16.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 150,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,005,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

