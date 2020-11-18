Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.83

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 9155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.
VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,982,000.
About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)
Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.
