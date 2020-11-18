Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.83

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 9155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

VITL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,942,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth approximately $29,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $26,015,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth approximately $24,032,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,982,000.

About Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc operates as an ethical food company in the United States. It produces five pasture-raised products sourced from animals raised on small family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company's customers include natural retailers, mainstream retailers, and foodservice partners.

