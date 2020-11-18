Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 159 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 159 ($2.08) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.13 ($2.33).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 122.54 ($1.60) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.50. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.44 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

