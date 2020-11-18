Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 159 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 159 ($2.08) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.13 ($2.33).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 122.54 ($1.60) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.50. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160.44 ($2.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a PE ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.