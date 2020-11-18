Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.52.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.
