Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the October 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

