Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.26

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 52188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.39, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

