Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $63.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.
Voya Financial stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
