Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $63.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.91.

Voya Financial stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $4,629,900.00. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

