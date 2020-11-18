Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $24,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,938,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 385.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 327,303 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 79.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,824,000 after acquiring an additional 312,775 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

NYSE:VMC opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

