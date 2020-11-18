W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 19.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.64.

Shares of GWW opened at $410.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $414.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

