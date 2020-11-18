W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $465.00 at UBS Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $410.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.63. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $414.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

