Wade G W & Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 933.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,029,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

GOOGL opened at $1,761.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,600.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,505.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

