Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

WMT opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,085 shares of company stock worth $127,248,712 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

