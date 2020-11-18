Waste Management’s (WM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WM. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.47.

WM opened at $121.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.33. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

