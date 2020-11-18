Weekend Unlimited Inc (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Weekend Unlimited Inc (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WKULF opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. Weekend Unlimited has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Weekend Unlimited alerts:

About Weekend Unlimited

There is no company description available for Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Weekend Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weekend Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.