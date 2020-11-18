Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransDigm Group (TDG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG):
- 11/18/2020 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $710.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $560.00.
- 11/16/2020 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $668.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/16/2020 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $668.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $484.00.
- 11/16/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $495.00 to $645.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $577.00 to $615.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $375.00 to $465.00.
- 11/11/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2020 – TransDigm Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $635.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2020 – TransDigm Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/1/2020 – TransDigm Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $577.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $502.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
