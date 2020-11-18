Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GFL Environmental (GFL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL) in the last few weeks:

11/9/2020 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – GFL Environmental had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – GFL Environmental was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

10/20/2020 – GFL Environmental was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GFL Environmental Inc. provides environmental services principally in North America. It offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services. GFL Environmental Inc. is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario. “

GFL Environmental stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

