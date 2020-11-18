Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of WNARF opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Western Areas has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

Western Areas Company Profile

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

