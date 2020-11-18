Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT.TO) (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.79

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT.TO) (TSE:WPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.79 and last traded at C$3.73, with a volume of 462242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $531.36 million and a P/E ratio of -49.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

