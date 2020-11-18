WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WestRock’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimates. The company is poised to gain from strong growth in e-commerce activities amid the pandemic-induced crisis. WestRock's consumer packaging business is gaining from fiber-based packaging solutions and significant demand in food, food service and beverage packaging categories. Its corrugated packaging business is poised to gain from improved box shipment as well as increased demand from distribution, industrial and agricultural customers as the economy gradually recovers. Moreover, the company is taking steps to align supply with current demand and framed a Pandemic Action Plan to drive savings. However, weak demand across some of the company’s end markets amid the coronavirus pandemic is likely to dent its results.”

Get WestRock alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE:WRK opened at $43.61 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 697,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.