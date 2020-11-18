Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Whitbread from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Whitbread stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

