WidePoint (WYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 19th. Analysts expect WidePoint to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WYY opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.19 and a beta of 0.76.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

