William Blair Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. BidaskClub cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of BBBY opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.