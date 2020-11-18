William Blair Comments on Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lowered their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $70.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palomar by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Palomar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,733. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

