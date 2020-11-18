William Blair Weighs in on Novanta Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Novanta in a report released on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $115.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. Novanta has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.92, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,978,916.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

