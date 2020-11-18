WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.11

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 4801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 81.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 319,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 15.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 107,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

