Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and approximately $66.22 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $18,145.48 or 0.99886958 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00028020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00021772 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00077044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 124,260 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

