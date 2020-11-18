Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) PT Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 36,283 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 153.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

