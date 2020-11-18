Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the October 15th total of 583,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,248,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xtant Medical by 243.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period.

XTNT stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Xtant Medical has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

